207 SIP AVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:31 PM

207 SIP AVE

207 Sip Avenue · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 Sip Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful 10 year old contemporary apartment looks almost new with (3) bedrooms. Master bedroom is oversized, open layout Kitchen and Living Room. Strategically located in the Journal Square Area of Jersey City. Walk to the JS Path Train Station, close to buses and schools. Home to the historic Lowes Theatre, Jane Voorhees Zimmerman Art Museum, Hudson County Community College, Journal Square Business & Shopping District and a few steps to the Journal Square Path Train Station and Aqui Supermarket. Easy access to available parking for $ 200.00 per month within walking distance. Tenant pays for heat. Unit comes with a MINI refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 SIP AVE have any available units?
207 SIP AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 SIP AVE have?
Some of 207 SIP AVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 SIP AVE currently offering any rent specials?
207 SIP AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 SIP AVE pet-friendly?
No, 207 SIP AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 207 SIP AVE offer parking?
Yes, 207 SIP AVE offers parking.
Does 207 SIP AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 SIP AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 SIP AVE have a pool?
No, 207 SIP AVE does not have a pool.
Does 207 SIP AVE have accessible units?
No, 207 SIP AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 SIP AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 SIP AVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 207 SIP AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

