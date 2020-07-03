207 SIP AVE

Amenities

Beautiful 10 year old contemporary apartment looks almost new with (3) bedrooms. Master bedroom is oversized, open layout Kitchen and Living Room. Strategically located in the Journal Square Area of Jersey City. Walk to the JS Path Train Station, close to buses and schools. Home to the historic Lowes Theatre, Jane Voorhees Zimmerman Art Museum, Hudson County Community College, Journal Square Business & Shopping District and a few steps to the Journal Square Path Train Station and Aqui Supermarket. Easy access to available parking for $ 200.00 per month within walking distance. Tenant pays for heat. Unit comes with a MINI refrigerator