All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 205 WASHINGTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
205 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:29 PM

205 WASHINGTON ST

205 Washington St · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

205 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Behind the facade of a beautifully restored 1880s brownstone, lies meticulously renovated 1,800 sq. ft. home which is perfectly situated in one of Jersey City’s most desirable neighborhoods, historic Paulus Hook.  Every inch of this sleek 3 bed, 2 bath home has been renovated to it’s ultra-contemporary & sophisticated style using the highest quality materials and workmanship.  The generous living space is open concept with massive, separate areas for living & dining.  Throughout the home, you can see a multitude of carefully selected details: historically appropriate windows, wide plank hardwood floors, exposed brick, contemporary lighting & moldings. The shining star of this stunning home is its sleek kitchen with custom cabinetry imported from Italy, Bertazoni Appliances, Calacatta quartz countertop & backsplash, and under cabinet lighting. Both bathrooms are fully outfitted to maintain the same aesthetic and use much of the same materials.  This home also has a huge master suite and two smaller bedrooms that can comfortably fit a queen sized bed each.  On top of all this, you have your own private terrace (with a gas hookup for those who want an outdoor grill) and use of the shared backyard! Additional conveniences of the home include central air, on demand hot water heater, super-capacity in-unit washer-dryer, a massive additional storage space & large closets with organizational systems throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
205 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 205 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
205 WASHINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 205 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 205 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 205 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 205 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 205 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 205 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 205 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 205 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 205 WASHINGTON ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity