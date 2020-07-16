205 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

Behind the facade of a beautifully restored 1880s brownstone, lies meticulously renovated 1,800 sq. ft. home which is perfectly situated in one of Jersey City’s most desirable neighborhoods, historic Paulus Hook. Every inch of this sleek 3 bed, 2 bath home has been renovated to it’s ultra-contemporary & sophisticated style using the highest quality materials and workmanship. The generous living space is open concept with massive, separate areas for living & dining. Throughout the home, you can see a multitude of carefully selected details: historically appropriate windows, wide plank hardwood floors, exposed brick, contemporary lighting & moldings. The shining star of this stunning home is its sleek kitchen with custom cabinetry imported from Italy, Bertazoni Appliances, Calacatta quartz countertop & backsplash, and under cabinet lighting. Both bathrooms are fully outfitted to maintain the same aesthetic and use much of the same materials. This home also has a huge master suite and two smaller bedrooms that can comfortably fit a queen sized bed each. On top of all this, you have your own private terrace (with a gas hookup for those who want an outdoor grill) and use of the shared backyard! Additional conveniences of the home include central air, on demand hot water heater, super-capacity in-unit washer-dryer, a massive additional storage space & large closets with organizational systems throughout.