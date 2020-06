Amenities

Location!! Single Family Home. Large Living Room And Dining Room that were just updated to include recessed lighting and freshly painted. Many windows through offer natural light in every room. Brand new first level bathroom. Newer Eat In Kitchen with direct access to the outdoor patio. *NEW fully finished basement that can be used as a family room, office or entertainment room. 2nd level includes 2 Large Bedrooms and 1 Smaller Bedroom, A new full bath and Storage closets. Location Location Location Just A Couple Blocks To The Lightrail And Just Down The Block From The Growing Commercial -Restaurants And Stores On Communipaw. Full size Washer/ Dryer. Private 1 Car Garage For $150 Additional a month. ALL Showings will be private!!