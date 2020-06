Amenities

Beautifully renovated split level apartment! 3 Bedrooms split between Ground Level and 1st Floor! 1st floor features new hardwood floors, new kitchens with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with personal full bathroom. Apartment includes a washer/ dryer hook up. Ground level is a full studio apartment included with 1st floor, personal kitchen and bathroom with separate entrance. Perfect as an in-law suite/ extended family set up! Central AC! Close to all major highways, shopping and house of worship. Driveway and garage also available for extra cost.