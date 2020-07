Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

**** NO BROKER FEE**** Move right into this open, airy and spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Enjoy the comfort of a huge kitchen. Relax in your living room with ample space and sunlight, perfect for entertaining. Take a stroll in your neighborhood and enjoy Riverview Park with stunning NYC views or take advantage of the convenience of Central Avenue for shopping, cafes and dining. With multiple bus options and steps to Hoboken Lightrail, you don't want to miss this opportunity.