Jersey City, NJ
152 HOPKINS AVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

152 HOPKINS AVE

152 Hopkins Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

152 Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1/2 FEE PAID - Ask for the 3D virtual tour! Close to JSQ Path station, as well as the JC Heights neighborhood, this "one bed plus office" apartment is perfect for both working from home and for commuting into NYC when your office opens back up. Central AC will keep you cool from day 1. Good closet space including a deep storage closet, a wide bedroom closet, and a linen closet in the bathroom. Freshly painted, there are only a few more touch-ups and it will be ready before June 27. Start date can be flexible, just ask.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 HOPKINS AVE have any available units?
152 HOPKINS AVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 HOPKINS AVE have?
Some of 152 HOPKINS AVE's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 HOPKINS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
152 HOPKINS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 HOPKINS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 152 HOPKINS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 152 HOPKINS AVE offer parking?
No, 152 HOPKINS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 152 HOPKINS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 HOPKINS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 HOPKINS AVE have a pool?
No, 152 HOPKINS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 152 HOPKINS AVE have accessible units?
No, 152 HOPKINS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 HOPKINS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 HOPKINS AVE has units with dishwashers.
