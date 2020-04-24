149 GRANT AVE

Amenities

Get ready to be wowed by the high ceilings and natural light that floods this freshly painted corner condo unit. The unit is spacious and offers two nice size bedrooms with closets in each one. The kitchen is and open floor plan with the dining and living room which makes it easy to host a get together. Kitchen comes equipped with microwave, dishwasher, fridge and stove. Apartment vacant, easy to show, and available for immediate move in. Steps away from transportation and walking distance to a playground. NO SMOKING on premises.