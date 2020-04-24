All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:12 AM

149 GRANT AVE

149 Grant Ave · (201) 433-1111
Location

149 Grant Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
playground
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Get ready to be wowed by the high ceilings and natural light that floods this freshly painted corner condo unit. The unit is spacious and offers two nice size bedrooms with closets in each one. The kitchen is and open floor plan with the dining and living room which makes it easy to host a get together. Kitchen comes equipped with microwave, dishwasher, fridge and stove. Apartment vacant, easy to show, and available for immediate move in. Steps away from transportation and walking distance to a playground. NO SMOKING on premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 GRANT AVE have any available units?
149 GRANT AVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 GRANT AVE have?
Some of 149 GRANT AVE's amenities include dishwasher, playground, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 GRANT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
149 GRANT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 GRANT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 149 GRANT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 149 GRANT AVE offer parking?
No, 149 GRANT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 149 GRANT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 GRANT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 GRANT AVE have a pool?
No, 149 GRANT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 149 GRANT AVE have accessible units?
No, 149 GRANT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 149 GRANT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 GRANT AVE has units with dishwashers.
