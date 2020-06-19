All apartments in Jersey City
149 BENTLEY AVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:28 PM

149 BENTLEY AVE

149 Bentley Ave · (201) 433-1111
Location

149 Bentley Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit E3 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
A beautiful recently updated apartment on Bentley Ave. Corner top floor unit with views of Lincoln Park from every room. This spacious and bright unit has one large bedroom, bathroom has recently been updated with a new vanity and mirror, kitchen has a brand new oven range. A lovely washer/dryer room in the basement. This apt is in a beautiful pre-war apartment building named the Bentley House, it has beautiful lobby with all of the original details, and an elevator. This property is only about a 20 min walk to the Journal Sq Transportation Center, or take the bus to the path about 10 min. Enjoy all that Lincoln Park has to offer, movie nights, farmers markets, a golf course, and 273 acres to walk, run or bike! You also have shops, restaurants, and little markets along West Side Ave to get your daily essentials. NO FEE!!! Video tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ycam2W4eu10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 BENTLEY AVE have any available units?
149 BENTLEY AVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 BENTLEY AVE have?
Some of 149 BENTLEY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 BENTLEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
149 BENTLEY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 BENTLEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 149 BENTLEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 149 BENTLEY AVE offer parking?
No, 149 BENTLEY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 149 BENTLEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 BENTLEY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 BENTLEY AVE have a pool?
No, 149 BENTLEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 149 BENTLEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 149 BENTLEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 149 BENTLEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 BENTLEY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
