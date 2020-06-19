149 BENTLEY AVE

Amenities

A beautiful recently updated apartment on Bentley Ave. Corner top floor unit with views of Lincoln Park from every room. This spacious and bright unit has one large bedroom, bathroom has recently been updated with a new vanity and mirror, kitchen has a brand new oven range. A lovely washer/dryer room in the basement. This apt is in a beautiful pre-war apartment building named the Bentley House, it has beautiful lobby with all of the original details, and an elevator. This property is only about a 20 min walk to the Journal Sq Transportation Center, or take the bus to the path about 10 min. Enjoy all that Lincoln Park has to offer, movie nights, farmers markets, a golf course, and 273 acres to walk, run or bike! You also have shops, restaurants, and little markets along West Side Ave to get your daily essentials. NO FEE!!! Video tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ycam2W4eu10