Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

14 Bennett St 507

14 Bennett Street · (201) 422-2011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Hackensack River Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 507 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
key fob access
Breathtaking 2 Bed, 2 Bath Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 55517

This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes. Large walk in closets, full size washer/dryers, sprawling hardwood floors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances. Upper floor units and a roof deck offer panoramic views of NYC, West New Jersey and the Hackensack river. Communal gym, tons of local restaurants and retail makes the up and coming neighborhood of West Side, Jersey City extremely desirable. 16 Bennett offers free shuttle service to the JSQ PATH Station. Starbucks coming soon in front of the building, actual rendering in photos! Bitcoin Accepted Here! Take advantage of our security despot free option! Save upfront cost of 1.5 months rent through Rhino. *Parking is available for an additional monthly fee. *Photos provide a sampling of different units within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55517
Property Id 55517

(RLNE5379631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Bennett St 507 have any available units?
14 Bennett St 507 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Bennett St 507 have?
Some of 14 Bennett St 507's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Bennett St 507 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Bennett St 507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Bennett St 507 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Bennett St 507 is pet friendly.
Does 14 Bennett St 507 offer parking?
Yes, 14 Bennett St 507 does offer parking.
Does 14 Bennett St 507 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Bennett St 507 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Bennett St 507 have a pool?
No, 14 Bennett St 507 does not have a pool.
Does 14 Bennett St 507 have accessible units?
No, 14 Bennett St 507 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Bennett St 507 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Bennett St 507 has units with dishwashers.
