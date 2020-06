Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! Beautifully renovated Bright and Huge 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths apartment with Blonde Hardwood floors! The Large bedrooms have Lots of closet space! The Kitchen includes a breakfast bar, with Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. There are full sized Washer/Dryer in the unit. includes an enclosed Shared back yard. Short Walking distance to Journal Square Path/Train Station and Buses to New York City. Near Restaurants and Shops and 2 blocks to Grocery Store. This Great Apartment Really Has It All! Won't Last! NO BROKER FEE! Apartment is Freshly Painted, 2 Wall Mounted TV's Remain with Rental Unit with Additional Portable Closet .