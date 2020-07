Amenities

Renovated 2.5 bedroom apt located 2 blocks from Lincoln Park. This apt boast lots of sunlight, closet space, has two good size bedrooms and one additional room that can be used as an office or nursery. This unit has 2 living spaces, brand new kitchen with custom made cabinets and granite countertop, brand new bathroom and hardwood flooring throughout. Located on the 2nd floor. Heat is included and owner pays half-broker fee. Make an appointment today!