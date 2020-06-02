All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
100 SHEARWATER CT EAST
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:18 PM

100 SHEARWATER CT EAST

100 East Shearwater Court · (201) 888-6632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 East Shearwater Court, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
FOR RENT – This amazing one bedroom offers southern exposure with sunlight all day long! As you step into this home, you will be spellbound by the new oak flooring installed throughout. Living room will accommodate any sized sectional you desire. Social space will also allow a full sized dining table and chairs. Fully renovated open kitchen with natural maple cabinetry, stainless pulls and appliances, porcelain flooring and backsplash and Uba Tuba granite with generous workspaces. Formal entry with powder room and vessel sink. Master suite with custom espresso shelving and an abundance of closet space. High ceilings with contemporary ceiling fan. Trendy bath with stone flooring and tub surround topped off with a clear glass vanity accented by espresso base. Rent includes: one garage parking space, heat, hot water, and the use of all amenities in Port Liberte to include: 2 pools, gym, professional gym, tennis and basketball courts. Available July 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST have any available units?
100 SHEARWATER CT EAST has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST have?
Some of 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST currently offering any rent specials?
100 SHEARWATER CT EAST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST pet-friendly?
No, 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST offer parking?
Yes, 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST does offer parking.
Does 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST have a pool?
Yes, 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST has a pool.
Does 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST have accessible units?
No, 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 SHEARWATER CT EAST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity