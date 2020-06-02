100 SHEARWATER CT EAST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

FOR RENT – This amazing one bedroom offers southern exposure with sunlight all day long! As you step into this home, you will be spellbound by the new oak flooring installed throughout. Living room will accommodate any sized sectional you desire. Social space will also allow a full sized dining table and chairs. Fully renovated open kitchen with natural maple cabinetry, stainless pulls and appliances, porcelain flooring and backsplash and Uba Tuba granite with generous workspaces. Formal entry with powder room and vessel sink. Master suite with custom espresso shelving and an abundance of closet space. High ceilings with contemporary ceiling fan. Trendy bath with stone flooring and tub surround topped off with a clear glass vanity accented by espresso base. Rent includes: one garage parking space, heat, hot water, and the use of all amenities in Port Liberte to include: 2 pools, gym, professional gym, tennis and basketball courts. Available July 15th