100 Christopher Columbus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool tennis court

Lease Terms:

-12 month lease

-security deposit: 1 months rent

-Broker Fee: 1 months rent MINUS $1500 paid by landlord

- Pet fee: Applies, please inquire – (breed restrictions apply and pet rent applies* call for more detail)



Apartment Features:

Hardwood floors

Modern kitchens w/stainless steel appliances

Modern baths with oversized vanity

Sizeable bedrooms

Views in select units – NYC, JC



Resident Amenities:

Fantastic Residents Lounge with bonus features you will love!

On site dry cleaning

Biz center

24 hr concierge

Fitness Center with wide array of classes and services

Pool

Basketball/Tennis Court



Convenience:

Closest Path is Grove St and 10 minute walk to Exchange Place Path and Ferry

Near supermarkets/shops/restaurants/cafes/fitness center/waterfront promenade/parks.



Call Veronica for showing 201-780-3468. Please text for immediate response.



Contact us to schedule a showing.