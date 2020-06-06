All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:05 AM

100 Christopher Columbus Drive

100 Christopher Columbus Drive · (201) 345-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
tennis court
Lease Terms:
-12 month lease
-security deposit: 1 months rent
-Broker Fee: 1 months rent MINUS $1500 paid by landlord
- Pet fee: Applies, please inquire – (breed restrictions apply and pet rent applies* call for more detail)

Apartment Features:
Hardwood floors
Modern kitchens w/stainless steel appliances
Modern baths with oversized vanity
Sizeable bedrooms
Views in select units – NYC, JC

Resident Amenities:
Fantastic Residents Lounge with bonus features you will love!
On site dry cleaning
Biz center
24 hr concierge
Fitness Center with wide array of classes and services
Pool
Basketball/Tennis Court

Convenience:
Closest Path is Grove St and 10 minute walk to Exchange Place Path and Ferry
Near supermarkets/shops/restaurants/cafes/fitness center/waterfront promenade/parks.

Call Veronica for showing 201-780-3468. Please text for immediate response.

------Prices, terms, availability, specials subject to change without notice------- Pictures may vary according to floor plan which suits your needs
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Christopher Columbus Drive have any available units?
100 Christopher Columbus Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Christopher Columbus Drive have?
Some of 100 Christopher Columbus Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Christopher Columbus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Christopher Columbus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Christopher Columbus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Christopher Columbus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Christopher Columbus Drive offer parking?
No, 100 Christopher Columbus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 100 Christopher Columbus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Christopher Columbus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Christopher Columbus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 100 Christopher Columbus Drive has a pool.
Does 100 Christopher Columbus Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Christopher Columbus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Christopher Columbus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Christopher Columbus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
