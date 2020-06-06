100 Christopher Columbus Drive

Amenities
Lease Terms:
-12 month lease
-security deposit: 1 months rent
-Broker Fee: 1 months rent MINUS $1500 paid by landlord
- Pet fee: Applies, please inquire – (breed restrictions apply and pet rent applies* call for more detail)
Apartment Features:
Hardwood floors
Modern kitchens w/stainless steel appliances
Modern baths with oversized vanity
Sizeable bedrooms
Views in select units – NYC, JC
Resident Amenities:
Fantastic Residents Lounge with bonus features you will love!
On site dry cleaning
Biz center
24 hr concierge
Fitness Center with wide array of classes and services
Pool
Basketball/Tennis Court
Convenience:
Closest Path is Grove St and 10 minute walk to Exchange Place Path and Ferry
Near supermarkets/shops/restaurants/cafes/fitness center/waterfront promenade/parks.
Call Veronica for showing 201-780-3468. Please text for immediate response.
------Prices, terms, availability, specials subject to change without notice------- Pictures may vary according to floor plan which suits your needs
Contact us to schedule a showing.