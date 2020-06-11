All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:50 PM

1 MILTON AVE

1 Milton Avenue · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Milton Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located on a quiet block in the sought after Jersey City Heights, welcome home to this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom plus den/ office and 2 full bathrooms with large private outdoor terrace in a pet friendly two-unit building. Features include exposed brick in an open concept living room and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, central heat. Also included is FREE washer/ dryer usage on the first floor (1 short flight down) and to top it off, 1 parking space (possible to fit 2 small cars!). All this and just steps away to the Heights' best shopping, dining (LoFi, Choc o Pain, Mod Cup), art galleries, parks and easy transportation into Hoboken, Downtown Jersey City or NYC. Don't wait...make this gem your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 MILTON AVE have any available units?
1 MILTON AVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 MILTON AVE have?
Some of 1 MILTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 MILTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1 MILTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 MILTON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 MILTON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1 MILTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1 MILTON AVE does offer parking.
Does 1 MILTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 MILTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 MILTON AVE have a pool?
No, 1 MILTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1 MILTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 1 MILTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 MILTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 MILTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
