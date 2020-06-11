1 MILTON AVE

Amenities

Located on a quiet block in the sought after Jersey City Heights, welcome home to this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom plus den/ office and 2 full bathrooms with large private outdoor terrace in a pet friendly two-unit building. Features include exposed brick in an open concept living room and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, central heat. Also included is FREE washer/ dryer usage on the first floor (1 short flight down) and to top it off, 1 parking space (possible to fit 2 small cars!). All this and just steps away to the Heights' best shopping, dining (LoFi, Choc o Pain, Mod Cup), art galleries, parks and easy transportation into Hoboken, Downtown Jersey City or NYC. Don't wait...make this gem your home today!