Apartment List
/
NJ
/
harrison
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

478 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Harrison renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
832 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,845
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1177 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
West Belmar
23 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1042 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,635
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1226 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1231 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
1180 Raymond Blvd
1180 Raymond Boulevard, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional Location Central Downtown Newark 1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Vacant one-bedroom apartment at 11th floor 1780$ per month One full bathroom, Inside apartment laundry washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
111 MULBERRY ST
111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this large and unique apartment located right in the heart of downtown Newark. This unit is one of a few with its own private balcony, recently renovated kitchen and open floor plan. In unit washer/dryer and closets galore.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,930
639 sqft
In the Heart of Downtown New Landmark residence! Now Leasing the Walker House! Full service luxury building in the heart of historic Downtown Newark! Short walk to the path and NJ Transit. Brand new never lived in apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:00am
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Harrison, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Harrison renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Harrison 1 BedroomsHarrison 2 BedroomsHarrison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarrison 3 BedroomsHarrison Accessible ApartmentsHarrison Apartments with Balcony
Harrison Apartments with GarageHarrison Apartments with GymHarrison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrison Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHarrison Apartments with Parking
Harrison Apartments with PoolHarrison Apartments with Washer-DryerHarrison Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarrison Pet Friendly PlacesHarrison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJ
Linden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College