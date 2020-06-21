All apartments in Hoboken
1114 PARK AVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:10 PM

1114 PARK AVE

1114 Park Avenue · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1114 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Spacious 1 Bedroom + Den condo, located in the stunning limestone building in prime Hoboken Location. This amazing bright home features natural lighting with three exposures, high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 decorative fireplaces, window shutters, exposed brick, gorgeous views, stainless steel appliances and so much more! Common amenities include a washer/dryer room, gym, in-ground heated pool, storage area, and common outdoor space. Close to shops, dining, PATH train, and easy transportation to New York City. Heat & Hot Water included in rent. Available Now. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 PARK AVE have any available units?
1114 PARK AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 PARK AVE have?
Some of 1114 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1114 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1114 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1114 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 1114 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1114 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 PARK AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1114 PARK AVE has a pool.
Does 1114 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 1114 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
