1114 PARK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Spacious 1 Bedroom + Den condo, located in the stunning limestone building in prime Hoboken Location. This amazing bright home features natural lighting with three exposures, high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 decorative fireplaces, window shutters, exposed brick, gorgeous views, stainless steel appliances and so much more! Common amenities include a washer/dryer room, gym, in-ground heated pool, storage area, and common outdoor space. Close to shops, dining, PATH train, and easy transportation to New York City. Heat & Hot Water included in rent. Available Now. Don't miss this one!