Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

927 Willow Ave 2B

927 Willow Avenue · (201) 822-1248
Location

927 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 1 Bed Rental On Tree Lined Willow - Property Id: 180749

Heat and Hot Water Included. Gorgeous and recently renovated 1 Bedroom apartment with condo finishes located in a perfect Uptown location on Willow Street. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, gas oven and granite counters that create lovely breakfast bar that opens up to a large living space. Other features include exposed brick throughout, plenty of closing space and filled with natural sunlight. Washer / Dryer in the basement. NO PETS.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/927-willow-ave-hoboken-nj-unit-2b/180749
Property Id 180749

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Willow Ave 2B have any available units?
927 Willow Ave 2B has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 927 Willow Ave 2B have?
Some of 927 Willow Ave 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Willow Ave 2B currently offering any rent specials?
927 Willow Ave 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Willow Ave 2B pet-friendly?
No, 927 Willow Ave 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 927 Willow Ave 2B offer parking?
No, 927 Willow Ave 2B does not offer parking.
Does 927 Willow Ave 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 Willow Ave 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Willow Ave 2B have a pool?
No, 927 Willow Ave 2B does not have a pool.
Does 927 Willow Ave 2B have accessible units?
No, 927 Willow Ave 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Willow Ave 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 Willow Ave 2B has units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Willow Ave 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Willow Ave 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
