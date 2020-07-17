927 Willow Ave 2B

Amenities

Gorgeous 1 Bed Rental On Tree Lined Willow - Property Id: 180749



Heat and Hot Water Included. Gorgeous and recently renovated 1 Bedroom apartment with condo finishes located in a perfect Uptown location on Willow Street. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, gas oven and granite counters that create lovely breakfast bar that opens up to a large living space. Other features include exposed brick throughout, plenty of closing space and filled with natural sunlight. Washer / Dryer in the basement. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



