915 MADISON ST

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath Top Floor Apartment, located in a luxury elevator condominium building. This freshly painted unit features an open kitchen, with granite counter tops, modern appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the open living area. In-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors, central A/C/Heat and walk-in closets. Custom window treatments and ceiling fixtures round out this premium space. One indoor garage parking space included in the rent and a landscaped common terrace make this apartment is a must see! All located footsteps to the Shoprite, NJ Light Rail, NYC Transportation, Parks & Restaurants.