915 MADISON ST
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:27 PM

915 MADISON ST

915 Madison Street · (201) 420-8989
Location

915 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6C · Avail. now

$3,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath Top Floor Apartment, located in a luxury elevator condominium building. This freshly painted unit features an open kitchen, with granite counter tops, modern appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the open living area. In-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors, central A/C/Heat and walk-in closets. Custom window treatments and ceiling fixtures round out this premium space. One indoor garage parking space included in the rent and a landscaped common terrace make this apartment is a must see! All located footsteps to the Shoprite, NJ Light Rail, NYC Transportation, Parks & Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 MADISON ST have any available units?
915 MADISON ST has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 915 MADISON ST have?
Some of 915 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
915 MADISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 915 MADISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 915 MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 915 MADISON ST offers parking.
Does 915 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 915 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 915 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 915 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 915 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 915 MADISON ST has units with air conditioning.
