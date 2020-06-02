All apartments in Hoboken
80 Park Ave G
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

80 Park Ave G

80 Park Avenue · (201) 822-1248
Location

80 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Amenities

parking
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Perfect One Bed Rental STEPS ToHoboken PATH Trains - Property Id: 61742

Unique one bedroom loft apartment in elevator building with parking. This rental offers expansive amount of storage including numerous closets and two loft spaces. The 14 foot ceilings give an open and airy feeling. Flooding the apartment with natural sunlight. Rent includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and gated parking. Owner pays 1/2 broker's fee. Owner will be replacing kitchen.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/80-park-ave-hoboken-nj-unit-g/61742
Property Id 61742

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5955690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Park Ave G have any available units?
80 Park Ave G has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 80 Park Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
80 Park Ave G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Park Ave G pet-friendly?
No, 80 Park Ave G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 80 Park Ave G offer parking?
Yes, 80 Park Ave G offers parking.
Does 80 Park Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Park Ave G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Park Ave G have a pool?
No, 80 Park Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 80 Park Ave G have accessible units?
No, 80 Park Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Park Ave G have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Park Ave G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Park Ave G have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Park Ave G does not have units with air conditioning.
