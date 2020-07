Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This cozy 1 BR/1 Bath apartment is close to the Hoboken Path and Just steps away from NYC transportation, shopping areas, and all the restaurants Hoboken can offer. This lovely unit features new stainless steel appliances, Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick Fireplace, Washer and Dryer in building, beautiful landscaped backyard and so much more. This ABSOLUTE gem will not last!!!