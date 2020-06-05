501 9TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking putting green garage

Spacious and bright 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Hoboken This home features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and an abundance of cabinet storage. Layout consists of an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, floor to ceiling windows and crown moldings. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet, en-suite bath with double sink vanity, separate glass shower & Jacuzzi Tub. Second and third bedrooms are very spacious. Other highlights include deeded oversized parking spot and washer/dryer in unit. Building features elevator, exercise room, large common patio with putting green, conveniently located near Columbus Park & NYC transit!