Hoboken, NJ
501 9TH ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

501 9TH ST

501 9th Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 9th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
putting green
garage
Spacious and bright 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Hoboken This home features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and an abundance of cabinet storage. Layout consists of an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, floor to ceiling windows and crown moldings. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet, en-suite bath with double sink vanity, separate glass shower & Jacuzzi Tub. Second and third bedrooms are very spacious. Other highlights include deeded oversized parking spot and washer/dryer in unit. Building features elevator, exercise room, large common patio with putting green, conveniently located near Columbus Park & NYC transit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 9TH ST have any available units?
501 9TH ST has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 9TH ST have?
Some of 501 9TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 9TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
501 9TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 9TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 501 9TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 501 9TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 501 9TH ST does offer parking.
Does 501 9TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 9TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 9TH ST have a pool?
No, 501 9TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 501 9TH ST have accessible units?
No, 501 9TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 501 9TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 9TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 9TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 9TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
