Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Great deal two bedroom one bath with two great size bedrooms that fit queens and dressers and have a closet. Other features include hardwood floors, washer/dryer right outside and a nice layout. This is a fantastic deal in a good centralized location. Available July 1 No Pets 1 Month Broker Fee