3 bedroom for rent, close to PATH, with fairly equal sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, updated kitchen, Washer/Dryer in unit, C/AC. Top floor so private and quiet. Available 6/15. Will be cleaned for new tenant. Close to all transportation: 2nd Street Lightrail station, and Clinton/Willow bus to PA. Open concept living space. Currently one month free rent being offered on a 13 month lease. Cats welcome. No smoking building.