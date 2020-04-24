316 Hudson St D1

Amenities

Amazing Location, Close To Hoboken PATH



Location Location 316 Hudson. Fantastic 2 bedroom one bath located on Hoboken's most desirable street. Recently renovated eat in kitchen features Quartz counters, white custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. other great features include vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, washer dryer in the home, heat, water and hot water included. Commuter's dream with the path located within a few blocks and the bus around the corner. Steps To Hoboken PATH. Unit will be available February 15th



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

No Dogs Allowed



