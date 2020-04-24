All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 316 Hudson St D1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
316 Hudson St D1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

316 Hudson St D1

316 Hudson St · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southeast Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

316 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D1 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing Location, Close To Hoboken PATH - Property Id: 100658

Location Location 316 Hudson. Fantastic 2 bedroom one bath located on Hoboken's most desirable street. Recently renovated eat in kitchen features Quartz counters, white custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. other great features include vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, washer dryer in the home, heat, water and hot water included. Commuter's dream with the path located within a few blocks and the bus around the corner. Steps To Hoboken PATH. Unit will be available February 15th

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100658
Property Id 100658

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5495211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Hudson St D1 have any available units?
316 Hudson St D1 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 Hudson St D1 have?
Some of 316 Hudson St D1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Hudson St D1 currently offering any rent specials?
316 Hudson St D1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Hudson St D1 pet-friendly?
No, 316 Hudson St D1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 316 Hudson St D1 offer parking?
No, 316 Hudson St D1 does not offer parking.
Does 316 Hudson St D1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Hudson St D1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Hudson St D1 have a pool?
No, 316 Hudson St D1 does not have a pool.
Does 316 Hudson St D1 have accessible units?
No, 316 Hudson St D1 does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Hudson St D1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Hudson St D1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Hudson St D1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Hudson St D1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 316 Hudson St D1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity