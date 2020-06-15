131 BLOOMFIELD ST

Amenities

HALF FEE PAID BY LL! PLUS PRICE REDUCED & FLEXIBLE MOVE IN DATE!! This beautifully renovated, spacious, PATH-friendly, 900 sq ft, 2 bed/1.5 bath condo in charming downtown Hoboken could be your new home! The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, and it's open-floorplan extends to the spacious living room... perfect for entertaining! The living room has a wood-burning fireplace decorated with exposed-brick, adding charm and warmth to the space. Large windows allow sunlight to drench your home, and hardwood floors run throughout the condo. Additionally, both bedrooms are generous in size and have great closet space. This condo is all about CONVENIENCE! Enjoy the convenience of an in-unit washer/dryer, as well as the perks of living in an amazing downtown location only 1 block from bustling Washington St! Commuting is made easy when your walk to the PATH train/NJ transit/Ferry/Bus Stop is extremely quick & easy! This condo is also surrounded by southern Hoboken’s most dynamic shops, restaurants and parks-- you'll be walking distance to everything! Avail now-Aug 1st (flexible!) Live your best life & make this condo your new home today! :)