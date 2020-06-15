All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

131 BLOOMFIELD ST

131 Bloomfield Street · (201) 659-8600
Location

131 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HALF FEE PAID BY LL! PLUS PRICE REDUCED & FLEXIBLE MOVE IN DATE!! This beautifully renovated, spacious, PATH-friendly, 900 sq ft, 2 bed/1.5 bath condo in charming downtown Hoboken could be your new home! The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, and it's open-floorplan extends to the spacious living room... perfect for entertaining! The living room has a wood-burning fireplace decorated with exposed-brick, adding charm and warmth to the space. Large windows allow sunlight to drench your home, and hardwood floors run throughout the condo. Additionally, both bedrooms are generous in size and have great closet space. This condo is all about CONVENIENCE! Enjoy the convenience of an in-unit washer/dryer, as well as the perks of living in an amazing downtown location only 1 block from bustling Washington St! Commuting is made easy when your walk to the PATH train/NJ transit/Ferry/Bus Stop is extremely quick & easy! This condo is also surrounded by southern Hoboken’s most dynamic shops, restaurants and parks-- you'll be walking distance to everything! Avail now-Aug 1st (flexible!) Live your best life & make this condo your new home today! :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
131 BLOOMFIELD ST has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 BLOOMFIELD ST have?
Some of 131 BLOOMFIELD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
131 BLOOMFIELD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
No, 131 BLOOMFIELD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 131 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
No, 131 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer parking.
Does 131 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 BLOOMFIELD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 131 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 131 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 131 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 131 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 BLOOMFIELD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
