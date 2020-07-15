128 JACKSON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Gorgeous apartment in elevator building with hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and custom cabinets. Apartment has ample closet space with a coat closet, storage beside the washer/dryer and a large closet in the bedroom. Best of all, enjoy your own balcony this summer! Short trip to light rail and PATH for easy access to NYC, Hoboken Hot House, Northern Soul and plenty of entertainment! Garage parking available one block away for additional fee.