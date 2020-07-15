All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 128 JACKSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
128 JACKSON ST
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM

128 JACKSON ST

128 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

128 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous apartment in elevator building with hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and custom cabinets. Apartment has ample closet space with a coat closet, storage beside the washer/dryer and a large closet in the bedroom. Best of all, enjoy your own balcony this summer! Short trip to light rail and PATH for easy access to NYC, Hoboken Hot House, Northern Soul and plenty of entertainment! Garage parking available one block away for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 JACKSON ST have any available units?
128 JACKSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 128 JACKSON ST have?
Some of 128 JACKSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
128 JACKSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 128 JACKSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 128 JACKSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 128 JACKSON ST offers parking.
Does 128 JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 JACKSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 JACKSON ST have a pool?
No, 128 JACKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 128 JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 128 JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 128 JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 JACKSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 JACKSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 JACKSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice