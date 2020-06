Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BROKER FEE PAID & LIVE ONE MONTH RENT FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!!! Modern and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment. Exceptional attention to every detail. Sundrenched with many windows bring in natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. Large eat in kitchen with 42" cabinets, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, and marble countertops. Generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space in every room. Off the bedroom is a bonus room perfect for an office space. Large tastefully updated bathrooms with oversized shower and bath tub in subway tile. Central Air and an intercom system. Available now. Pets allowed at owners discretion. It's a must see to appreciate.