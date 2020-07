Amenities

hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Rare to the market studio apartment in great Uptown Hoboken, minutes to path and ferry! This studio boost hardwood floors, separate kitchen and bathroom area. A few short blocks to Washington St, showcasing Hoboken's rich culture, fine dining, chic boutiques and stellar nightlife. Short distance to Hoboken waterfront, with a host of parks, bike paths and walkways overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Just minutes to NYC via PATH.