1125 MAXWELL LANE
1125 MAXWELL LANE

1125 Maxwell Lane · (201) 795-5200
Location

1125 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1221 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
yoga
Don't miss this stunning South Facing, 1 bed 1.5 bath located in the luxurious, Maxwell Place, Hoboken's most desirable community! This penthouse level unit is sure to please with breathtaking views of NYC and Hudson River and the incredibly stylish interior finishes. Step into the Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar opened to the living and dining room. High ceilings and oversize windows provide sunlight all day long in the living room and large bedroom. To complete the home, in-unit W/D and one deeded parking spot! Building amenities include stunning white marble lobby with 24 hour concierge, beautiful rooftop garden and barbecue area with full NYC and river views, children's playroom, yoga room, pool, lounge, gym, spin room, private shuttle to PATH, a very short walk to Bow Tie Cinemas, light rail, and Trader Joe's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 MAXWELL LANE have any available units?
1125 MAXWELL LANE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1125 MAXWELL LANE have?
Some of 1125 MAXWELL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 MAXWELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1125 MAXWELL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 MAXWELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1125 MAXWELL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1125 MAXWELL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1125 MAXWELL LANE does offer parking.
Does 1125 MAXWELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 MAXWELL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 MAXWELL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1125 MAXWELL LANE has a pool.
Does 1125 MAXWELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 1125 MAXWELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 MAXWELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 MAXWELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 MAXWELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 MAXWELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
