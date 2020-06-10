1125 MAXWELL LANE

Amenities

Don't miss this stunning South Facing, 1 bed 1.5 bath located in the luxurious, Maxwell Place, Hoboken's most desirable community! This penthouse level unit is sure to please with breathtaking views of NYC and Hudson River and the incredibly stylish interior finishes. Step into the Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar opened to the living and dining room. High ceilings and oversize windows provide sunlight all day long in the living room and large bedroom. To complete the home, in-unit W/D and one deeded parking spot! Building amenities include stunning white marble lobby with 24 hour concierge, beautiful rooftop garden and barbecue area with full NYC and river views, children's playroom, yoga room, pool, lounge, gym, spin room, private shuttle to PATH, a very short walk to Bow Tie Cinemas, light rail, and Trader Joe's.