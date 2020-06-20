All apartments in Camden
1324 South 9th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1324 South 9th Street

1324 South 9th Street · (609) 542-2964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1324 South 9th Street, Camden, NJ 08104
Gateway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Refreshed 2 bedroom home with basement for storage, fenced in yard and laundry hookups. Hard wood floors and remodeled bathroom. Schedule your showing today.
Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required. https://njrealtysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 South 9th Street have any available units?
1324 South 9th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1324 South 9th Street have?
Some of 1324 South 9th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 South 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1324 South 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 South 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 South 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1324 South 9th Street offer parking?
No, 1324 South 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1324 South 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 South 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 South 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1324 South 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1324 South 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1324 South 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 South 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 South 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 South 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 South 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
