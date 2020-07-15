/
110 Studio Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Old City
45 N 3rd St
45 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$5,417
2600 sqft
Stunning loft in Old City Philadelphia. This office features original exposed brick and natural light with oversized windows featuring fantastic views.
516 RICHEY AVENUE
516 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
Adorable, renovated studio apartment in convenient location. Features laundry, great closet space and storage! New eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and full refrigerator, ton of cabinets and counter space, built-in fold-down table.
Old City
218-26 ARCH STREET
218-26 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,595
352 sqft
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This just released, and off the charts STUDIO residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views.
Northern Liberties
109 W WILDEY STREET
109 West Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
580 sqft
Available NOW:The Schoolhouse Lofts are a community of modern-industrial artist lofts inside the historic Daniel Boone School in the Northern Liberties area of Philadelphia.
Logan Square
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,517
533 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Center City West
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,885
496 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Spruce Hill
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
417 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Logan Square
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
University City
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,897
608 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Logan Square
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,415
453 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Fitler Square
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
791 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Logan Square
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
University City
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Center City West
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,291
369 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,034
640 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Center City West
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
428 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with parking, bike storage, gym and hot tub. Easy access to public transit, I-76, I-95, I-676, shopping and dining.
Center City West
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,196
619 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
