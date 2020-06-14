121 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ with garage

Apartment List
Camden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
Old City
21 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
842 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:22pm
Old City
3 Units Available
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Community amenities include elevator, secured entry, and 24-hour maintenance. Close to National Museum of American Jewish History, National Constitution Center, and Independence Hall.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Old City
1 Unit Available
20 N FRONT STREET
20 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Available for immediately move-in two bedroom, two full bath at the Mercantile Building in the heart of Old City.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Queen Village
1 Unit Available
116 SOUTH STREET
116 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2541 sqft
Fully rehabbed Queen Village town home fit for a family of 4. First floor contains the recently refinished kitchen and dining room with entry to backyard patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Queen Village
1 Unit Available
802 S FRONT STREET
802 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Large, bright and airy two bedroom apartment in Queen Village. Quiet, charming block, quaint tree lined streets, yet just steps from nightlife, restaurants, cafes and shopping. Easy walk to Whole Foods and all amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old City
1 Unit Available
226 ARCH STREET
226 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
998 sqft
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This rarely available, and off the charts 2 BEDROOM residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET
1112 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1268 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old City
1 Unit Available
112 N 2ND STREET
112 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1280 sqft
1460 SF, Stunning yet sizeable two bedrooms, two full bath unit boasts its very own secluded garden patio (28x13), great for family time, entertaining, and a dream for pets- owners.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old City
1 Unit Available
224-26 ARCH STREET
224 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic, and all OPEN LIVING and DINING space. You will just love your stylish and CUSTOM KITCHEN with all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old City
1 Unit Available
218-26 ARCH STREET
218-26 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This just released, and off the charts STUDIO residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
159 E ALLEN STREET
159 East Allen Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1848 sqft
Welcome to The Residence at Fillmore, a development that is at the center of the historic riverside district of Fishtown/Northern Liberties.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Kensington
1 Unit Available
1216 N FRONT STREET
1216 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
This brand new building in the heart of booming and trendy Fishtown is ready for you! Tenants will enjoy three incredible bedrooms with hardwood floors, large windows bringing in lots of natural light, and incredible views of Center City.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Penn's Landing
1 Unit Available
3 N COLUMBUS BOULEVARD
3 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom unit on the river! The shaded glass wall can change the room from wide open to private in seconds. There is tons of storage space and a private balcony off of the living room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Center City West
19 Units Available
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,490
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1076 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with parking, bike storage, gym and hot tub. Easy access to public transit, I-76, I-95, I-676, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,470
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Center City West
26 Units Available
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Logan Square
86 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
935 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Center City West
37 Units Available
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,815
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,094
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
City Guide for Camden, NJ

Camden is located just across the Delaware river from Philadelphia. Now that you’re ready to find an apartment here you should know that Camden has over 32 neighborhoods, some more distinct than others. Here’s a hint to renting here: Keep patient while finding an apartment. And, make sure to inspect the premises thoroughly before signing that lease.

It’s best to get to know the neighborhoods prior to writing any signatures. Our advice is to peruse the area during the day and at night to gauge the vibe. You’ll know pretty quickly if it’s a good fit or not.

Having trouble with Craigslist Camden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Camden, NJ

Camden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

