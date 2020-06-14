121 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ with garage
1 of 32
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 46
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 33
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 36
1 of 38
1 of 19
Camden is located just across the Delaware river from Philadelphia. Now that you’re ready to find an apartment here you should know that Camden has over 32 neighborhoods, some more distinct than others. Here’s a hint to renting here: Keep patient while finding an apartment. And, make sure to inspect the premises thoroughly before signing that lease.
It’s best to get to know the neighborhoods prior to writing any signatures. Our advice is to peruse the area during the day and at night to gauge the vibe. You’ll know pretty quickly if it’s a good fit or not.
Having trouble with Craigslist Camden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Camden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.