Apartment List
/
NJ
/
camden
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

500 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ

Finding an apartment in Camden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Camden
1 Unit Available
306 COOPER STREET
306 Cooper Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
808 sqft
The Pierre Building is at 306 Cooper Street in downtown Camden NJ . A 32 unit rental project it includes 6 affordable apartments and 25 at market rate. Located across the street from the Rutgers Camden campus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1317 South 10th Street
1317 South 10th Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Comes with fridge and stove and central heat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1324 South 9th Street
1324 South 9th Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom home with basement for storage, fenced in yard and laundry hookups. Hard wood floors and remodeled bathroom. Schedule your showing today.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Society Hill
16 Units Available
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering studio, one, two and three bedroom loft style apartment homes in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
Old City
21 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
842 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:58pm
Old City
3 Units Available
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
670 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace and patio. Other amenities include a clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. In the heart of what was the nation's first capital. Easy access to bars, lounges, nightlife and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Society Hill
5 Units Available
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
900 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:22pm
Old City
3 Units Available
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Community amenities include elevator, secured entry, and 24-hour maintenance. Close to National Museum of American Jewish History, National Constitution Center, and Independence Hall.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 9 at 09:13am
Old City
1 Unit Available
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
Waterfront II
106 South Front St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1261 sqft
Sandstone and granite trim the original brick facade from the building’s colonial life, dating back to the late 1700’s.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:58pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
427 Vine Street
427 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Old City, established by William Penn in the late 17th century, is a neighborhood that is rich with history.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old City
1 Unit Available
223 Arch St 23
223 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
Mulberry Court - Property Id: 255896 Apartments at Mulberry Court are equipped with Microwave, Cable Ready and Dishwasher and have rental rates ranging from $1,795 to $2,195.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northern Liberties
1 Unit Available
201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B
201 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
201 Spring Garden unit 3B is a 950 Square foot, one bedroom, one bath apartment available 6/1/20 for $1,820.00 per month.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302
1125 East Columbia Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1371 sqft
Fishtown Candy Factory 2 Bed 1 bath Parking and Roof deck! - This 2 bed 1 bath is located in Fishtown's hottest loft condominium conversion! Designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances 14 ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Society Hill
1 Unit Available
334 Lombard St Unit 311
334 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
Brand new renovation, featuring original hardwood and spacious floorplan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
604 E Girard Ave Unit 3
604 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2394 sqft
Located in the FISHTOWN neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Located in the heart of Fishtown, this recently renovated unit features exposed brick interior walls, a redesigned kitchen with quartz
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Camden, NJ

Finding an apartment in Camden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Camden 2 BedroomsCamden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamden 3 BedroomsCamden Accessible Apartments
Camden Apartments with BalconyCamden Apartments with GarageCamden Apartments with GymCamden Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Camden Apartments with ParkingCamden Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamden Pet Friendly PlacesCamden Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ
Bellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rutgers University-CamdenHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University