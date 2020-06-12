/
2 bedroom apartments
432 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD
2956 West Octagon Road, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Brick End Unit Town-home located in the desirable Fairview community of Camden City.
Downtown Camden
1 Unit Available
306 COOPER STREET
306 Cooper Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
808 sqft
The Pierre Building is at 306 Cooper Street in downtown Camden NJ . A 32 unit rental project it includes 6 affordable apartments and 25 at market rate. Located across the street from the Rutgers Camden campus.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1317 South 10th Street
1317 South 10th Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Comes with fridge and stove and central heat.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1324 South 9th Street
1324 South 9th Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom home with basement for storage, fenced in yard and laundry hookups. Hard wood floors and remodeled bathroom. Schedule your showing today.
Lanning Square
1 Unit Available
700 New Street - 1
700 New St, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 New Street - 1 in Camden. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Society Hill
16 Units Available
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1390 sqft
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Old City
22 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
15 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Old City
3 Units Available
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
670 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace and patio. Other amenities include a clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. In the heart of what was the nation's first capital. Easy access to bars, lounges, nightlife and shopping.
Society Hill
5 Units Available
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
900 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Penn's Landing
31 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Old City
1 Unit Available
Waterfront II
106 South Front St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1261 sqft
Sandstone and granite trim the original brick facade from the building’s colonial life, dating back to the late 1700’s.
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2Z
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
RENOVATED 2 BR APT FOR RENT COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 286543 --NO BROKER FEE-- --BRAND NEW RENOVATED-- --UPGRADED-- --WATER INCLUDED-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --SS
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
604 E Girard Ave Unit 3
604 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2394 sqft
Located in the FISHTOWN neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Located in the heart of Fishtown, this recently renovated unit features exposed brick interior walls, a redesigned kitchen with quartz
Society Hill
1 Unit Available
334 Lombard St Unit 311
334 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
334-38 Lombard, A beautiful new renovation, with original hardwood and working fireplace. Spacious apartment with bedrooms on opposite ends and tons of natural light throughout.
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2519 E Gordon St
2519 East Gordon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
2519 E Gordon St Available 07/01/20 Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1! This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302
1125 East Columbia Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1371 sqft
Fishtown Candy Factory 2 Bed 1 bath Parking and Roof deck! - This 2 bed 1 bath is located in Fishtown's hottest loft condominium conversion! Designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances 14 ft.
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1132 E Hewson St
1132 East Hewson Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Recently renovated trinity rowhome available June 5, 2017. Great rental located conveniently off Girard Ave. near Kraftwork, Kopi Coffee Shop, Pink Nails. 2 bedrooms, 1 on the 2nd floor and 1 on the 3rd floor. Makes for a great office space too.
1 Unit Available
265 Haddon Avenue
265 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1245 sqft
Large, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with separate entrance. The front of the apartment is a large Living room that overlooks Haddon Ave with hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light.
Old City
1 Unit Available
130 ARCH STREET
130 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
900 sqft
$500 Security Deposit!!! Chancery Lane offers loft-style apartment homes in a gated courtyard setting within historic Old City and boasts a community rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city.
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
845 MERCER STREET
845 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Beautifully recently rehabbed home, nestled on a quant little street. This home has ALL THE bells and whistles new kitchen, new hardwood floors, new bathrooms, new windows, newer HVAC, great exposed bricked wall, newer plumbing...
