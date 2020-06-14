687 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1482 Ormond Ave
1482 Ormond Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
3 bedroom end row in Parkside - This house is in a great area and has some great features including: Finished Basement, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, new carpet in livingroom and ceramic tile elsewhere, Half bath on first floor, central air, off

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package. The hardwood floors downstairs have been freshly refinished and are beautiful.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Camden
1 Unit Available
306 COOPER STREET
306 Cooper Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
808 sqft
The Pierre Building is at 306 Cooper Street in downtown Camden NJ . A 32 unit rental project it includes 6 affordable apartments and 25 at market rate. Located across the street from the Rutgers Camden campus.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1317 South 10th Street
1317 South 10th Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Comes with fridge and stove and central heat.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1324 South 9th Street
1324 South 9th Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom home with basement for storage, fenced in yard and laundry hookups. Hard wood floors and remodeled bathroom. Schedule your showing today.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Whitman Park
1 Unit Available
1725 Pershing Street
1725 Pershing Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Whitman Park - Property Id: 65353 3 Bedroom corner property. Completely remolded kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has an open concept. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Full size basement.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
15 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Society Hill
16 Units Available
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering studio, one, two and three bedroom loft style apartment homes in Philadelphia, PA.
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Old City
22 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Society Hill
5 Units Available
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
900 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Last updated June 12 at 07:22pm
Old City
3 Units Available
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Community amenities include elevator, secured entry, and 24-hour maintenance. Close to National Museum of American Jewish History, National Constitution Center, and Independence Hall.
Last updated June 9 at 09:13am
Old City
1 Unit Available
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
Waterfront II
106 South Front St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1261 sqft
Sandstone and granite trim the original brick facade from the building’s colonial life, dating back to the late 1700’s.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
427 Vine Street
427 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Old City, established by William Penn in the late 17th century, is a neighborhood that is rich with history.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
136 WHITE HORSE PIKE A1
136 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MADISON GARDENS - Property Id: 295798 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION HARDWOOD FLOORS NEW KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295798 Property Id 295798 (RLNE5839219)

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2Z
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
RENOVATED 2 BR APT FOR RENT COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 286543 --NO BROKER FEE-- --BRAND NEW RENOVATED-- --UPGRADED-- --WATER INCLUDED-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --SS

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
223 Arch St 23
223 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
Mulberry Court - Property Id: 255896 Apartments at Mulberry Court are equipped with Microwave, Cable Ready and Dishwasher and have rental rates ranging from $1,795 to $2,195.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northern Liberties
1 Unit Available
201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B
201 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
201 Spring Garden unit 3B is a 950 Square foot, one bedroom, one bath apartment available 6/1/20 for $1,820.00 per month.
City Guide for Camden, NJ

Camden is located just across the Delaware river from Philadelphia. Now that you’re ready to find an apartment here you should know that Camden has over 32 neighborhoods, some more distinct than others. Here’s a hint to renting here: Keep patient while finding an apartment. And, make sure to inspect the premises thoroughly before signing that lease.

It’s best to get to know the neighborhoods prior to writing any signatures. Our advice is to peruse the area during the day and at night to gauge the vibe. You’ll know pretty quickly if it’s a good fit or not.

Having trouble with Craigslist Camden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Camden, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

