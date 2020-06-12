/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
202 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Cooper Grant
29 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Lanning Square
1 Unit Available
700 New Street - 1
700 New St, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 New Street - 1 in Camden. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Society Hill
16 Units Available
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1390 sqft
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
Old City
22 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
15 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Last updated June 10 at 03:49pm
Old City
3 Units Available
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
670 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace and patio. Other amenities include a clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. In the heart of what was the nation's first capital. Easy access to bars, lounges, nightlife and shopping.
Last updated June 10 at 09:03pm
Society Hill
5 Units Available
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
900 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Last updated June 6 at 05:16pm
Penn's Landing
31 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Old City
1 Unit Available
130 ARCH STREET
130 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
900 sqft
$500 Security Deposit!!! Chancery Lane offers loft-style apartment homes in a gated courtyard setting within historic Old City and boasts a community rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
845 MERCER STREET
845 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Beautifully recently rehabbed home, nestled on a quant little street. This home has ALL THE bells and whistles new kitchen, new hardwood floors, new bathrooms, new windows, newer HVAC, great exposed bricked wall, newer plumbing...
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Society Hill
1 Unit Available
220-24 S 3RD STREET
220-24 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
18398 sqft
Situated in the heart of Society Hill and steps from Independence Mall sits the Westmoreland Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1405 FRANKFORD AVENUE
1405 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
951 sqft
Be only the 2nd person to live in this new construction Fishtown condo. Secured fob access for the front door and to access the elevator. Upon entering the unit you will find a convenient coat closet.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Old City
1 Unit Available
226 ARCH STREET
226 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
998 sqft
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This rarely available, and off the charts 2 BEDROOM residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET
1112 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1268 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Old City
1 Unit Available
136 N 2ND STREET
136 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1270 sqft
Malt House Condo! This Old City condo conversion offers a luxury 1 bedroom with a BONUS room (perfect office or nursery)! Exposed brick, high exposed beam ceilings, and Pergo floors are just some of the features you will enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Old City
1 Unit Available
112 N 2ND STREET
112 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1280 sqft
1460 SF, Stunning yet sizeable two bedrooms, two full bath unit boasts its very own secluded garden patio (28x13), great for family time, entertaining, and a dream for pets- owners.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Old City
1 Unit Available
126 N 3RD STREET
126 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
10285 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated unit available in desirable Old City location. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit boasts of original hardwood floors, exposed brick, upgraded kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances and a washer/dryer located in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Northern Liberties
1 Unit Available
712 N 2ND STREET
712 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1393 sqft
Large, sunny two bedroom bi-level apartment in gated courtyard building. 2 ~ baths. Dogs allowed on case-by-case basis with pet deposit, no cats. High ceilings, many large windows, open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Northern Liberties
1 Unit Available
828 N HANCOCK STREET
828 North Hancock Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Come experience this lovely 2 bed 2 bath unit for rent in the desirable Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia. Enter through the front door and immediately feel at home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Old City
1 Unit Available
121 N 2ND STREET
121 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
1018 sqft
Floor plan attached.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Old City
1 Unit Available
401 RACE STREET
401 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,764
946 sqft
(3-MONTHS FREE RENT for move-ins BEFORE June 30th on 15-18 month lease terms. Ask in-house leasing agent for details). The View at Old City unveils an exceptional portrait of urban living.
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
242 CEDAR AVENUE
242 Cedar Ave, Woodlynne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1088 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT! This is a one of a kind find, New York City style and flare, no expense spared! Over 120,000.00 just in improvements!!! On entrance this it is a complete stunner with breathtaking beauty.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
505 WHITE HORSE PIKE
505 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1776 sqft
Move right in and enjoy one floor living in this spacious , freshly painted 1700 + sq ft home.
