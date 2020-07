Amenities

One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history. Built in the early 1900s as the headquarters of The Victor Talking Machine Company (RCA), The Victor is now home to the makers, innovators and creators of today. Offering amenities like 24-hour concierge services, a state-of-the-art fitness center and apartment features like gourmet kitchens and hardwood floors, The Victor has been masterfully restored for modern living.