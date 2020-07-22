Apartment List
NJ
/
camden
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:36 PM

604 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Camden offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 PM
$
20 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Pyne Poynt
210 N 8 - winter rental
210 North 8th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY. Beautiful 3 b / 2 b - Beach Block - single family home. Steps to the Beach. Ocean views from kitchen & living room. New kitchen, Granite Countertops, SS appliances, wood laminate flooring. Furnished.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Cooper Point
136 YORK STREET
136 York Street, Camden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2168 sqft
2ND AND 3RD FLOOR APARTMENT. FOUR BEDROOMS. VERY GOOD CONDITION. VERY QUIET STREET. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, HIGHWAYS, BRIDGES AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER AND HOOK UPS.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
8 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,826
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
7 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 21 at 08:27 PM
$
28 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 12:48 PM
$
9 Units Available
Society Hill
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,805
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
800 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
4 Units Available
Old City
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Community amenities include elevator, secured entry, and 24-hour maintenance. Close to National Museum of American Jewish History, National Constitution Center, and Independence Hall.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
5 Units Available
Old City
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
670 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace and patio. Other amenities include a clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. In the heart of what was the nation's first capital. Easy access to bars, lounges, nightlife and shopping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
16 Units Available
Society Hill
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
2 Units Available
Queen Village
Bainbridge Lofts
715 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE BETTER Offering studios, one, two and three bedroom loft-style apartments in Philadelphia, PA. Fill out our online application or contact us for more information and current availability.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
12 Units Available
Old City
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1135 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
$
29 Units Available
Penn's Landing
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 21 at 08:26 PM
$
13 Units Available
Old City
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
900 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Old City
Waterfront II
106 South Front St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1261 sqft
Sandstone and granite trim the original brick facade from the building’s colonial life, dating back to the late 1700’s.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
2500 E. Dauphin St 2
2500 East Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
Large apartment in red hot Fishtown - Property Id: 320021 This 2 bedroom large modern apartment features brick exposed walls, lots of lighting with all new windows, hardwood floor, tile bathroom with European vanity, spacious tiled kitchen with

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
2511 Tilton street
2511 Tilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 09/01/20 Fishtown House For Rent - Property Id: 312678 Looking for a place to move in the city thats close to everything?? Well come take a look at this lovely 2 bed 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
250 Fulton St 1F
250 Fulton St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity Townhome in Queen Village - Property Id: 303011 This home is a historic trinity located on a pedestrian only street in the heart of Queen Village.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
250 Fulton St R
250 Fulton Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity in Queen Village - Property Id: 304331 Follow the cobble stone lined street to a trinity, nestled on the lovely, family friendly, Fulton Street and into your next home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Kensington
1232 N Front St Unit 3D
1232 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1099 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA Luxury Condo in FIshtown! - Welcome to Fishtown Station- a luxury condo building in one of Philadelphia's hottest neighborhoods - Fishtown. Situated between Northern Liberties and Fishtown's Frankford Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Old City
214 New St Unit 3S
214 New St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in the heart of Old City with stunning views! TWO Parking Spots Included! FURNISHINGS AVAILABLE, Extra $200/mo.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Society Hill
334 Lombard St Unit 311
334 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
Brand new renovation, featuring original hardwood and spacious floorplan.
City Guide for Camden, NJ

Camden is located just across the Delaware river from Philadelphia. Now that you’re ready to find an apartment here you should know that Camden has over 32 neighborhoods, some more distinct than others. Here’s a hint to renting here: Keep patient while finding an apartment. And, make sure to inspect the premises thoroughly before signing that lease.

It’s best to get to know the neighborhoods prior to writing any signatures. Our advice is to peruse the area during the day and at night to gauge the vibe. You’ll know pretty quickly if it’s a good fit or not.

Having trouble with Craigslist Camden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Camden, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Camden offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Camden. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Camden can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

