3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:38 PM
496 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,481
1494 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1482 Ormond Ave
1482 Ormond Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
1482 Ormond Ave Available 06/13/20 3 bedroom end row in Parkside - This house is in a great area and has some great features including: Finished Basement, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, new carpet in livingroom and ceramic tile elsewhere, Half bath on
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
1429 N Chesapeake Road Available 06/14/20 3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2698 N Congress
2698 North Congress Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Large 3 bedroom in Fairview Village - This is a large 3 bedroom with lots of features which make it a great place to live. It has a full bath on both the first and second floors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pyne Poynt
1 Unit Available
614 N 7th St
614 North 7th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Lovely Single Family Home - Property Id: 286463 Lovely spacious single family home located near the heart of Camden. In an upcoming area this wonderful home is right across the street from Mastery Molina Upper School.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1461 Wildwood Ave
1461 Wildwood Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE - Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795467)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1415 Park Blvd
1415 Park Boulevard, Camden, NJ
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home in located in Parkside. New kitchen New bath New appliances Gas heat Spacious open floor plan We will consider section 8. Rent $1,350 1.5 months security required.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1225 MAGNOLIA AVENUE
1225 Magnolia Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1460 sqft
This lovely and very spacious 3-Bedroom, 1.5 Baths Home for rent in Parkside on a very desirable, lovely tree-lined street has been fully renovated. It is a place you would love to call home.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cooper Point
1 Unit Available
136 YORK STREET
136 York Street, Camden, NJ
2ND AND 3RD FLOOR APARTMENT. FOUR BEDROOMS. VERY GOOD CONDITION. VERY QUIET STREET. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, HIGHWAYS, BRIDGES AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
1 of 5
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Whitman Park
1 Unit Available
1725 Pershing Street
1725 Pershing Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Whitman Park - Property Id: 65353 3 Bedroom corner property. Completely remolded kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has an open concept. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Full size basement.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
3062 ALABAMA ROAD
3062 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1089 sqft
Check out this beautiful brick unit 3 bedrooms 1 bath two-story home! Included is a full basement and a fenced backyard! This beautiful home is also up for sale MLS NJCD390422! Let's go before it's too late!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lanning Square
1 Unit Available
576 LINE STREET
576 Line Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1202 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom rowhouse - Kitchen has stainless steel appliances - everything is newer in property - This property is gorgeous and is close to Cooper Plaza - Easy to show and sell!!!
1 of 16
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Dudley
1 Unit Available
137 N 25th St
137 North 25th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
East Camden 3 Bedroom. - Great property for rent. It has a new roof and many other recent renovations. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The yard is fenced in and the property has lots of basement storage. There is a also a small deck off the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1716 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
840 MERCER STREET
840 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
920 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1114 Crease St
1114 Crease Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Perfect Location, Fully Furnished Home with Backyard and Roof Deck! - Gorgeous fully furnished home is ready for you to claim it! Easy access to I-95, 15 mins by car to Center City. Located on. a tree-lined beautiful block.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Hunter St
705 Hunter Street, Gloucester City, NJ
4 bedroom 2 bath Victorian - Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial home sitting on a double lot in the heart of Gloucester City! This amazing property boasts a huge upgraded kitchen with breakfast room, convenient upstairs laundry room, 2 1/2 bathrooms, over
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
415 E Flora
415 East Flora Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
415 E Flora Available 06/15/20 Large Fishtown 3 BR *won't last * - Very Large three-bedroom house located 1/2 a block off of Girard Avenue. The home features an open design, overflowing with living space.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Queen Village
1 Unit Available
723 S 2nd St
723 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite. Wide Plank Pine Wood Floors Throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
233 E. Allen St
233 East Allen Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to call this 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome your new home! This property is located on the "Riverside" of the Girard Avenue Corridor.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Queen Village
1 Unit Available
116 SOUTH STREET
116 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
Fully rehabbed Queen Village town home fit for a family of 4. First floor contains the recently refinished kitchen and dining room with entry to backyard patio.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
6 EARL COURT
6 Earl Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
915 sqft
Prime Fishtown Location. 6 Earl Court. This 3 Story, 3 bedroom Trinity sits on one of the last private courtyards in the City of Philadelphia. This house was updated in 2012 with new kitchen, bath and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
142 JOY STREET
142 Joy Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1028 sqft
Newly renovated row home in Gloucester City. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring in the dining room and living room. Carpets have been steam cleaned.New refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.
