Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Camden renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Camden
1 Unit Available
306 COOPER STREET
306 Cooper Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
808 sqft
The Pierre Building is at 306 Cooper Street in downtown Camden NJ . A 32 unit rental project it includes 6 affordable apartments and 25 at market rate. Located across the street from the Rutgers Camden campus.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering studio, one, two and three bedroom loft style apartment homes in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Old City
22 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Society Hill
5 Units Available
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
900 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 9 at 09:13am
Old City
1 Unit Available
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Old City
1 Unit Available
Waterfront II
106 South Front St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1261 sqft
Sandstone and granite trim the original brick facade from the building’s colonial life, dating back to the late 1700’s.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Old City
1 Unit Available
Crafts House
51 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
1000 sqft
One bedroom one bathroom unit for rent. Apartment building is just off the corner of 3rd and Arch St in Old City, Philadelphia. Stacked washer and dryer are in unit and has a very large living space.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old City
1 Unit Available
45 N 3rd St
45 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$5,417
2600 sqft
Stunning loft in Old City Philadelphia. This office features original exposed brick and natural light with oversized windows featuring fantastic views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old City
1 Unit Available
223 Arch St 23
223 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
Mulberry Court - Property Id: 255896 Apartments at Mulberry Court are equipped with Microwave, Cable Ready and Dishwasher and have rental rates ranging from $1,795 to $2,195.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2519 E Gordon St
2519 East Gordon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
2519 E Gordon St Available 07/01/20 Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1! This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Old City
1 Unit Available
20 N FRONT STREET
20 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Available for immediately move-in two bedroom, two full bath at the Mercantile Building in the heart of Old City.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Queen Village
1 Unit Available
116 SOUTH STREET
116 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2541 sqft
Fully rehabbed Queen Village town home fit for a family of 4. First floor contains the recently refinished kitchen and dining room with entry to backyard patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Old City
1 Unit Available
226 ARCH STREET
226 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
998 sqft
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This rarely available, and off the charts 2 BEDROOM residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Society Hill
1 Unit Available
200 LOMBARD STREET
200 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
692 sqft
Must see one bedroom, one bathroom UPGRADED condominium FOR RENT at Abbott Square. This gracious residence boasts hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and GRANITE counter tops.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Old City
1 Unit Available
224-26 ARCH STREET
224 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic, and all OPEN LIVING and DINING space. You will just love your stylish and CUSTOM KITCHEN with all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Old City
1 Unit Available
218-26 ARCH STREET
218-26 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This just released, and off the charts STUDIO residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Society Hill
1 Unit Available
312-22 WALNUT STREET
312-22 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
320 WALNUT STREET! Incredible 1 bedroom, 1 bath residence. This apartment has fantastic light, and space. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS, amazing kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Camden, NJ

Camden is located just across the Delaware river from Philadelphia. Now that you’re ready to find an apartment here you should know that Camden has over 32 neighborhoods, some more distinct than others. Here’s a hint to renting here: Keep patient while finding an apartment. And, make sure to inspect the premises thoroughly before signing that lease.

It’s best to get to know the neighborhoods prior to writing any signatures. Our advice is to peruse the area during the day and at night to gauge the vibe. You’ll know pretty quickly if it’s a good fit or not.

Having trouble with Craigslist Camden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Camden, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Camden renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

