Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

418 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Dudley
1 Unit Available
137 N 25th St
137 North 25th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
East Camden 3 Bedroom. - Great property for rent. It has a new roof and many other recent renovations. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The yard is fenced in and the property has lots of basement storage. There is a also a small deck off the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,702
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Old City
22 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:58pm
Old City
3 Units Available
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
670 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace and patio. Other amenities include a clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. In the heart of what was the nation's first capital. Easy access to bars, lounges, nightlife and shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Queen Village
1 Unit Available
840 S AMERICAN STREET
840 South American Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Rarely offered, dynamite two bedroom townhouse in the very heart of Queen Village including two car FREE PARKING and ALL UTILITIES is now available! The eat-in kitchen features a garbage disposal, dishwasher, heated floors, generous cabinet space

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
840 MERCER STREET
840 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
920 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Society Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Pine St Unit 1
249 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1BD/1BA apartment with vaulted ceilings, hardwood, and tons of character.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1114 Crease St
1114 Crease Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Perfect Location, Fully Furnished Home with Backyard and Roof Deck! - Gorgeous fully furnished home is ready for you to claim it! Easy access to I-95, 15 mins by car to Center City. Located on. a tree-lined beautiful block.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Hunter St
705 Hunter Street, Gloucester City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2864 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Victorian - Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial home sitting on a double lot in the heart of Gloucester City! This amazing property boasts a huge upgraded kitchen with breakfast room, convenient upstairs laundry room, 2 1/2 bathrooms, over

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
415 E Flora
415 East Flora Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
415 E Flora Available 06/15/20 Large Fishtown 3 BR *won't last * - Very Large three-bedroom house located 1/2 a block off of Girard Avenue. The home features an open design, overflowing with living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2519 E Gordon St
2519 East Gordon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
2519 E Gordon St Available 07/01/20 Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1! This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302
1125 East Columbia Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1371 sqft
Fishtown Candy Factory 2 Bed 1 bath Parking and Roof deck! - This 2 bed 1 bath is located in Fishtown's hottest loft condominium conversion! Designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances 14 ft.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Old City
1 Unit Available
303 Vine St.
303 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic loft-style one bedroom apartment is the perfect place to call home! From the exposed brick walls and large windows to the high ceiling and spacious floor plan you will love coming home this magnificent apartment.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Old City
1 Unit Available
47 N. 3rd Street
47 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1 sqft
This picture-perfect one-bedroom apartment is a must-see! With a cool spiral staircase, private deck, extra loft space, great closet space for storage, and a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, this home has it all! Conveniences like

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Queen Village
1 Unit Available
723 S 2nd St
723 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3300 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite. Wide Plank Pine Wood Floors Throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Old City
1 Unit Available
130 ARCH STREET
130 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
900 sqft
$500 Security Deposit!!! Chancery Lane offers loft-style apartment homes in a gated courtyard setting within historic Old City and boasts a community rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Queen Village
1 Unit Available
116 SOUTH STREET
116 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2541 sqft
Fully rehabbed Queen Village town home fit for a family of 4. First floor contains the recently refinished kitchen and dining room with entry to backyard patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Society Hill
1 Unit Available
200 SPRUCE STREET
200 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
3075 sqft
Available now! Pristine and immaculate 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath Society Hill masterpiece built in 1837 and designed by Thomas U.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Camden, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Camden renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

