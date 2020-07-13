/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
498 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
29 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Pyne Poynt
210 N 8 - winter rental
210 North 8th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY. Beautiful 3 b / 2 b - Beach Block - single family home. Steps to the Beach. Ocean views from kitchen & living room. New kitchen, Granite Countertops, SS appliances, wood laminate flooring. Furnished.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Gateway
1317 South 10th Street
1317 South 10th Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Comes with fridge and stove and central heat.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Camden
306 COOPER STREET
306 Cooper Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
808 sqft
The Pierre Building is at 306 Cooper Street in downtown Camden NJ . A 32 unit rental project it includes 6 affordable apartments and 25 at market rate. Located across the street from the Rutgers Camden campus.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
42 West
42 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to 42 West Apartments, a charming apartment community located in historic Merchantville, NJ.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Old City
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
2 Units Available
Queen Village
Bainbridge Lofts
715 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE BETTER Offering studios, one, two and three bedroom loft-style apartments in Philadelphia, PA. Fill out our online application or contact us for more information and current availability.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 02:10pm
29 Units Available
Penn's Landing
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Old City
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
670 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace and patio. Other amenities include a clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. In the heart of what was the nation's first capital. Easy access to bars, lounges, nightlife and shopping.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Old City
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Community amenities include elevator, secured entry, and 24-hour maintenance. Close to National Museum of American Jewish History, National Constitution Center, and Independence Hall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 03:39pm
30 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Society Hill
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 02:08pm
$
15 Units Available
Old City
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
900 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 30 at 01:51pm
8 Units Available
Society Hill
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,805
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
800 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Old City
Waterfront II
106 South Front St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1261 sqft
Sandstone and granite trim the original brick facade from the building’s colonial life, dating back to the late 1700’s.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Old Kensington
1232 N Front St Unit 3D
1232 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1099 sqft
1232 N Front St Unit 3D Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous 2BR/2BA Luxury Condo in FIshtown! - Welcome to Fishtown Station- a luxury condo building in one of Philadelphia's hottest neighborhoods - Fishtown.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Old City
214 New St Unit 3S
214 New St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in the heart of Old City with stunning views! TWO Parking Spots Included! FURNISHINGS AVAILABLE, Extra $200/mo.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
1104 E Palmer St
1104 East Palmer Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1356 sqft
1104 E Palmer St Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom House w/ Backyard - A beautifully rehabbed 3-story 4 bedroom home! Features spacious living area, large kitchen with ceramic tile flooring & dining room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
250 Fulton St 1F
250 Fulton St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity Townhome in Queen Village - Property Id: 303011 This home is a historic trinity located on a pedestrian only street in the heart of Queen Village.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
705 HARRISON AVE COLLINGSWOOD - Property Id: 277573 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HARDWOOD FLOORS LAUNDRY ON SITE WATER INCLUDED LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT NEAR SHOPPING MALLS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
