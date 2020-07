Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Be the first to live in this gorgeous, newly renovated 2 bedroom. Unit features a beautiful, modern kitchen and bath with hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently located on the first floor. No stairs! Enjoy all that Bayonne has to offer with shopping, schools and restaurants all within walking distance with the light rail just a few short blocks away. No smoking. No pets. Rent: $1500 per month. Deposit: $2250. Minimum Lease: 1 Year. $50 Application Fee. Tenant Pays Broker Fee.