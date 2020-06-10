275 AVENUE E

Amenities

LANDLORD PAYS FEE --- Great location for 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment in a private 2 family home. Gorgeously renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances included with center island and stunning quartz counter tops. Under kitchen cabinet lighting along with high hat lighting to accent this beautiful apartment. Magnificent hardwood floors throughout show the beauty of this generous open space. New washer/dryer in apartment. Larger bedrooms, master suite can fit king sized bed. All bedrooms have wall to wall closet space. Lovely residential neighborhood with lots of on-street parking because of its location. Close to light rail, shopping, schools. Apartment is vacant, easy to show.