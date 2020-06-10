All apartments in Bayonne
275 AVENUE E
275 AVENUE E

275 Avenue a · (201) 858-3000
Location

275 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LANDLORD PAYS FEE --- Great location for 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment in a private 2 family home. Gorgeously renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances included with center island and stunning quartz counter tops. Under kitchen cabinet lighting along with high hat lighting to accent this beautiful apartment. Magnificent hardwood floors throughout show the beauty of this generous open space. New washer/dryer in apartment. Larger bedrooms, master suite can fit king sized bed. All bedrooms have wall to wall closet space. Lovely residential neighborhood with lots of on-street parking because of its location. Close to light rail, shopping, schools. Apartment is vacant, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

