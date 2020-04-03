All apartments in Portsmouth
659 DENNETT Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:43 PM

659 DENNETT Street

659 Dennett Street · (603) 766-1980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2758 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
new construction
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a finished lower level! Hyder Court is the very definition of modern urban living. European-style gourmet kitchens, luxury baths with heated floors, cathedral ceilings with stained maple panels, exposed ductwork, outdoor balconies and patios, ample and over-sized windows, flush wood doors, walk-in pantries, custom closets, enormous storage space and more! Conveniently located at the corner of Dennett & Woodbury, Hyder Court offers its residents a location within one of the most culturally rich and historic cities in all of New England - the city center of Portsmouth is less than a mile away and there are sidewalks all the way into town! Easy access to the highway and there's even a playground nearby. Move in this weekend!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 DENNETT Street have any available units?
659 DENNETT Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 659 DENNETT Street have?
Some of 659 DENNETT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 DENNETT Street currently offering any rent specials?
659 DENNETT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 DENNETT Street pet-friendly?
No, 659 DENNETT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 659 DENNETT Street offer parking?
Yes, 659 DENNETT Street does offer parking.
Does 659 DENNETT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 DENNETT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 DENNETT Street have a pool?
No, 659 DENNETT Street does not have a pool.
Does 659 DENNETT Street have accessible units?
Yes, 659 DENNETT Street has accessible units.
Does 659 DENNETT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 DENNETT Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 659 DENNETT Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 659 DENNETT Street does not have units with air conditioning.
