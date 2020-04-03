659 DENNETT Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking accessible range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking new construction

Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a finished lower level! Hyder Court is the very definition of modern urban living. European-style gourmet kitchens, luxury baths with heated floors, cathedral ceilings with stained maple panels, exposed ductwork, outdoor balconies and patios, ample and over-sized windows, flush wood doors, walk-in pantries, custom closets, enormous storage space and more! Conveniently located at the corner of Dennett & Woodbury, Hyder Court offers its residents a location within one of the most culturally rich and historic cities in all of New England - the city center of Portsmouth is less than a mile away and there are sidewalks all the way into town! Easy access to the highway and there's even a playground nearby. Move in this weekend!