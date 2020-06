37 Apartments for rent in Dover, NH

Moving to Dover

Moving here isn't difficult. While some landlords will check your credit, a landlord is just as likely to rent to you on the spot if you have a couple of references from past landlords and the money for the security deposit. Try to avoid relocating in winter, as the cold and snow can make things more difficult than necessary.

What It Will Cost

Many apartments include utilities, even cable/Internet, in their pricing, so be sure to read the fine print and ask. You can get away with as low as $600 a month for a studio or a small 1 bedroom apartment. For something bigger, say 3 to 4 bedrooms, you are looking at around $2000 or more per month. Again, because utilities are often included, this many not be as high as it first appears.