Last updated June 13 2020

37 Apartments for rent in Dover, NH

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
19 East Street
19 East St, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
46 Atkinson Street
46 Atkinson St, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
Results within 5 miles of Dover

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12 Pleasant St
12 Pleasant Street, Somersworth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
12 Pleasant St - 12 Pleasant Available 06/30/20 Spacious, Well Kept, Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom Apt - This three bedroom apartment was recently renovated within the year and has an open concept, spacious floor plan.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18 Jewett Ave
18 Jewett Avenue, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath- Great Location! - Property Id: 131636 Don't miss out on this great opportunity to rent this spacious 3 Bedroom duplex Rental in South Berwick, ME! Washer and Dryer in Unit, shared back yard, off street

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14 Garden Lane
14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
14 Garden Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
671 Main Street B
671 Main St, South Eliot, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793 High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath. Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
13 Staysail Way
13 Staysail Way, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,775
13 Staysail Way Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Condo in Portsmouth - Schedule a showing for this one bedroom condo just off Rt 95 in Portsmouth. Enjoy your own deck and one car garage, as well as nearby tennis courts.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
101 Indigo Hill Road
101 Indigo Hill Road, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3275 sqft
101 Indigo Hill Rd is a 4 Unit apartment building which has been fully renovated, and soon to be certified as Lead Safe. Each apartment is unique and full of charm.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14 Mount Vernon Street - 16
14 Mount Vernon Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh update on this beautiful apartment in the heart of Somersworth. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment consists of the 1st and 2nd floors of this charming 1900's home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18 Broad Street
18 Broad Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Renovated townhouse style duplex - Large kitchen with lots of cupboard space and hardwood floors. Separate dining and living room with built ins and hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and huge third level office/craft room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
23 Edgewood Road
23 Edgewood Rd, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
219 Concord Way
219 Concord Way, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Atlantic Heights Development off Market Street - Walk to waterfront and Downtown Portsmouth. Lovely Townhouse Condo with 2 bedrooms New Carpet. Fenced back yard. Pets considered. Close to Marina and Coast Bus stop.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
48 Pine Hill Road
48 Pine Hill Road, Berwick, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,050
908 sqft
Second floor one bedroom apartment with office on lovely country road. Nice eat in kitchen with wood floors, lots of cabinet space and dishwasher. Bathroom has new vanity, mirror and tub. Bright sunny living room with wood floors.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a
Results within 10 miles of Dover

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11 Cornwall Place
11 Cornwall Place, Strafford County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cottage by the lake w/outdoor hot tub - Property Id: 78296 *GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE* For a response, you MUST reply with the following info: 1. Dates Needed 2. Occupation 3.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
47 Magnolia Lane
47 Magnolia Ln, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Rare rental in Greenland, NH. Awesome location close to I-95, Route 101, Portsmouth and the Seacoast Beaches. Do you want a place to call home? You just found it! This very clean 2 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7 Locke Road
7 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CASTLE: Light, spacious (650 sq feet) and well-maintained 1 BR Apartment, private garden patio, and use of garage with your 1 car. Perfect for the discrimating Professional. Enter from your private side door or drive directly into the garage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
488 Portsmouth Avenue
488 Portsmouth Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Apartment. New carpets, Updated Bath, Freshly painted. Second floor One Bedroom Apartment, Off street parking, Small Deck, Wide hallway for easy moving. Additional storage space and On-site laundry hook-ups.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10 Merrimac Street
10 Merrimack Street, Portsmouth, NH
Studio
$1,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk to Downtown from this one bedroom apartment! Lot's of original charm with 2 ornamental fireplaces, original moldings, all with tons of natural light. The bedroom and kitchen can be closed off with pocket doors.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
904 Sprngbrook Circle
904 Springbrook Cir, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1071 sqft
MAKE Springbrook Condominium Portsmouth your new home. Privately set back from the hustle bustle of life, yet conveniences are but a few minutes away. Shop, bank, entertainment all nearby for on the way home convenience.

Median Rent in Dover

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dover is $1,000, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,241.
Studio
$877
1 Bed
$1,000
2 Beds
$1,241
3+ Beds
$1,559
Dover
"There'll be bluebirds over / The white cliffs of Dover, / Tomorrow, just you wait and see." (- Walter Kent and Nat Burton, "The White Cliffs of Dover")

With a population of just over 30,000, Dover is the largest city in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. Known for its cool summers and snowy winters, it's also known as one of the oldest permanent settlements in the United States. It's nearly 500 years old. The city is stable and economically solvent.

Moving to Dover

Moving here isn't difficult. While some landlords will check your credit, a landlord is just as likely to rent to you on the spot if you have a couple of references from past landlords and the money for the security deposit. Try to avoid relocating in winter, as the cold and snow can make things more difficult than necessary.

What It Will Cost

Many apartments include utilities, even cable/Internet, in their pricing, so be sure to read the fine print and ask. You can get away with as low as $600 a month for a studio or a small 1 bedroom apartment. For something bigger, say 3 to 4 bedrooms, you are looking at around $2000 or more per month. Again, because utilities are often included, this many not be as high as it first appears.

Neighborhoods

This is a nice, small and friendly community. The neighborhoods are more local designations rather than entities unto themselves. Even the income rates vary little among the various neighborhoods. The primary difference is that the older areas have fewer apartments for rent. In those areas there are houses to rent or rent to own. Look around carefully so you don't miss something good.

Sawyers: This is the least expensive area in Dover and it's full of upper middle income folks. Homes cost around $200,000 to buy and you can get a nice rental, with all bills paid, for about $850.

Cricket Branch: This is an area that attracts many college students. There is a lot to see and do within walking distance including bars, shops and parks. The average commute time for people in this neighborhood is around 20 minutes or less.

Gates Corner: This is a historic center and many of the homes here reflect that having been built prior to the 1930's and some prior to the 19th century! Everything is within easy walking distance.

City Center: This area is going to be the best bet for getting a good deal on an apartment with utilities included. There is a high vacancy rate here and that means a good deal for renters. $800 a month with all utilities included is not unusual here. This is another historic area of the city so many of the apartment might be in renovated and updated historic homes.

Cocheco: This is the area of newer construction and, oddly enough, lower rents. Apartments in the $500 range are not unusual in this neighborhood but you will have a hard time finding one. The vacancy rate is extremely low and they go incredibly fast, often within an hour of being listed. It's a nice newer neighborhood and the commute times tend to be low.

Wentworth Terrace: Wentworth Terrace is a wealthy neighborhood and filled with large homes. Most of the construction is newer with quite a few McMansions thrown in for good measure. Gates Corner is prettier but there is more cash flowing from the new money here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dover?
In Dover, the median rent is $877 for a studio, $1,000 for a 1-bedroom, $1,241 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,559 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dover, check out our monthly Dover Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dover?
Some of the colleges located in the Dover area include Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston University, Bunker Hill Community College, and Emerson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dover?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dover from include Boston, Cambridge, Lowell, Somerville, and Manchester.

