37 Apartments for rent in Dover, NH

This is a nice, small and friendly community. The neighborhoods are more local designations rather than entities unto themselves. Even the income rates vary little among the various neighborhoods. The primary difference is that the older areas have fewer apartments for rent. In those areas there are houses to rent or rent to own. Look around carefully so you don't miss something good.

Sawyers: This is the least expensive area in Dover and it's full of upper middle income folks. Homes cost around $200,000 to buy and you can get a nice rental, with all bills paid, for about $850.

Cricket Branch: This is an area that attracts many college students. There is a lot to see and do within walking distance including bars, shops and parks. The average commute time for people in this neighborhood is around 20 minutes or less.

Gates Corner: This is a historic center and many of the homes here reflect that having been built prior to the 1930's and some prior to the 19th century! Everything is within easy walking distance.

City Center: This area is going to be the best bet for getting a good deal on an apartment with utilities included. There is a high vacancy rate here and that means a good deal for renters. $800 a month with all utilities included is not unusual here. This is another historic area of the city so many of the apartment might be in renovated and updated historic homes.

Cocheco: This is the area of newer construction and, oddly enough, lower rents. Apartments in the $500 range are not unusual in this neighborhood but you will have a hard time finding one. The vacancy rate is extremely low and they go incredibly fast, often within an hour of being listed. It's a nice newer neighborhood and the commute times tend to be low.

Wentworth Terrace: Wentworth Terrace is a wealthy neighborhood and filled with large homes. Most of the construction is newer with quite a few McMansions thrown in for good measure. Gates Corner is prettier but there is more cash flowing from the new money here.