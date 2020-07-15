/
/
kittery
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Kittery, ME📍
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
77 Government Street
77 Government Street, Kittery, ME
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1872 sqft
The homeowners take pride and joy in their meticulously updated four bedroom cape, that is situated in a corner lot, located in a highly desired neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.
1 of 27
Last updated December 19 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Whipple Road
116 Whipple Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
950 sqft
Kittery ~ Whipple Road, two bedroom apartment (1/2 of the home). You will feel like you are on vacation year round living at the location for this truly unique property. Enjoy grilling by the river from your quiet patio and yard.
Results within 1 mile of Kittery
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Fleet Street
80 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
490 sqft
Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
500 Market Street
500 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Location and parking are two great features of this condo.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
507 State Street
507 State Street, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2420 sqft
Residential Property, Conversion - Portsmouth, NH Opportunity to live in Downtown Portsmouth with off street parking now! Formerly a church, this stunning one-of-a-kind executive two-story, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is just a short walk to the
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Hill Street
136 Hill Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
640 sqft
Location Location Location!! Have you been looking for an affordable place to live in downtown Portsmouth? Look no further.
Results within 5 miles of Kittery
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
142 Cabot Street
142 Cabot St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Location, location, location! Just a few blocks to downtown and a pleasant walk to Portsmouth's West End, this condo is perfectly situated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan & beautiful exposed beams.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a
1 of 3
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
83 Sheffield Road
83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 State Rd
1714 State Road, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Beds 1.5 Bath - House - Property Id: 317805 3 bed/1.5 ba home sits on 2+ acres & has been recently updated with first floor laundry - new washer and dryer included.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Columbia Street
20 Columbia St, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1239 sqft
Stylish and inviting, come and enjoy the growing momentum of Portsmouth's West End. This beautiful and well cared for condo has so much to offer. The second floor opens into a warm combination of modern kitchen, dining and living space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1304 Ocean Boulevard
1304 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
Direct access to the sand! Enjoy the off season at this beachfront home on Pirates Cove Beach. Open and spacious living area includes a huge living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area for up to 10 people with direct access to patio.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Spring Street
108 Spring Street, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,665
900 sqft
108 Spring Street ~ Less than one mile walk to downtown Portmouth Market Square. This one bedroom apartment is light and bright. Located in a four apartment home that is quiet, well maintained and peaceful.
Results within 10 miles of Kittery
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Peaceful river views from the back of the house. Relax on the back deck or stone patio.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Farmgate Road - 24
24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
782 sqft
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kittery area include Berklee College of Music, Boston University, Bunker Hill Community College, Emerson College, and Emmanuel College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kittery from include Boston, Lowell, Somerville, Manchester, and Malden.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MALowell, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHRevere, MAHaverhill, MAWoburn, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MA
Lexington, MABurlington, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAPortsmouth, NHDover, NHExeter, NHSalisbury, MAAmesbury Town, MAMethuen Town, MA