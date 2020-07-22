AL
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH

Furnished apartments in Portsmouth can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a f...

1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.

1 Unit Available
140 Penhallow Street
140 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$3,950
775 sqft
Two Story Penthouse In "The Residences at Chamfered Corner" that is available immediately. Chamfered Corner is a 4 unit newly renovated apartment building in historic downtown Portsmouth.

1 Unit Available
80 Fleet Street
80 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
490 sqft
Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately.
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth

1 Unit Available
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth

1 Unit Available
42 Locke Road
42 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Perfect spot to enjoy the off-season at the beach! Beautifully furnished rental - walkable to the ocean! Open concept living space includes a large kitchen with counter seating that overlooks a sunny living area.

1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.

1 Unit Available
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.

1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth

1 Unit Available
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123
93 Henry Law Ave, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
448 sqft
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123 Available 08/07/20 Completely furnished 1 BR condo...all utilities included! - Nothing to do but bring your clothes and call the cable company! Wonderfully decorated and updated first floor condo unit.

1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
City Guide for Portsmouth, NH

Now as I was a-riding along in the height of my glory, / Now as I was riding along, you shall hear of my story. / Then I fell in love / with a fair pretty maid / And I asked her if she'd go along with me / Some pleasure and some pastimes to see. / We're a-riding down to Portsmouth. (Riding Down to Portsmouth, Tony Willett)

Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Portsmouth, NH

Furnished apartments in Portsmouth can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Portsmouth as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

