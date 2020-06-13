26 Apartments for rent in South Portland, ME

Life in South Portland

Despite its name, South Portland has a completely different feel than the more famous city to the north. Until the establishment of the Casco Bay Bridge, some of the nicer areas of the city remained underdeveloped and unconnected to downtown Portland, except by ferry. Now the city consists of strong, thriving communities within close proximity to Portland’s urban and historical attractions.

The main difference between Portland and South Portland is that South Portland is more suburban-feeling and commercialized. In fact, many nearby residents commute to SoPo for the Maine Mall, Mill Creek, and the Waterfront Market. You’ll find plenty in terms of shopping, dining, and entertainment in and around these large shopping centers.

You’ll also find great, safe neighborhoods throughout most of South Portland. Overall SoPo has a slightly lower crime rate than Portland, and is generally more affordable. So as far as great values go, South Portland is the Maine city.

By and large, the most desirable areas of South Portland are to the far east on the coast near the scenic Willard Bay Beach. Here you’ll find a lot of new development in upscale condominiums, apartment complexes, and townhomes that offer everything from studio apartments to three bedroom apartments for rent. Many of these complexes also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Oh, yeah, and they have fantastic ocean views! Two bedroom rental properties in these developments generally range from $1,000 - $1,200.

You’ll find Southern Maine Community College just north of Willard Beach. There are frequently cheap apartments with short term lease options around the college campus. Two bedroom apartments for rent here range from $900 - $1,100.

South Portland’s city center is located slightly west of Willard Beach and SMCC, adjacent to the Casco Bay Bridge. This area, frequently referred to as Ferry Village, is full of great apartments in small complexes and old homes that have been converted into duplexes. Two bedrooms rental properties in this area range from $900 - $1,100.

The farther west from the city center and coast that you go, the more suburban and rural feeling South Portland will feel. The area around the Portland Airport and the Maine Mall has a few smaller, older apartments for rent a great price. Additionally, you can find plenty of rental homes in this area. Two bedrooms here are quite affordable, generally ranging from $800 - $1,000.

If you’re moving to South Portland with a four-legged friend, you’re in luck. South Portland’s rental market is fairly pet friendly. Though some complexes may require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great new home for Fido and Fluffy.

So welcome to South Portland! Enjoy all that this affordable, scenic, coastal Maine city has to offer!