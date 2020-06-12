Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Staysail Way
13 Staysail Way, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,775
13 Staysail Way Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Condo in Portsmouth - Schedule a showing for this one bedroom condo just off Rt 95 in Portsmouth. Enjoy your own deck and one car garage, as well as nearby tennis courts.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
150 Route 1 By-Pass Highway
150 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
This luxury home located on the first floor corner of the Middle Hill Condos is on the rental market for the first time.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7 Locke Road
7 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CASTLE: Light, spacious (650 sq feet) and well-maintained 1 BR Apartment, private garden patio, and use of garage with your 1 car. Perfect for the discrimating Professional. Enter from your private side door or drive directly into the garage.
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
47 Magnolia Lane
47 Magnolia Ln, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Rare rental in Greenland, NH. Awesome location close to I-95, Route 101, Portsmouth and the Seacoast Beaches. Do you want a place to call home? You just found it! This very clean 2 bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
497 Ocean Boulevard
497 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Enjoy incredible views of the beach every day! This one bedroom is located across the street from Hampton Beach. It has been refreshed with new paint and carpets. Tons of natural light and your own balcony with panoramic ocean views.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
119 Kings Highway
119 Kings Highway, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3560 sqft
Built in 2007, this pristine three bedroom custom home is within sight, sound and smell of the ocean on a sleepy side street just steps from the seaside boardwalk and beach entrance.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
City Guide for Portsmouth, NH

Now as I was a-riding along in the height of my glory, / Now as I was riding along, you shall hear of my story. / Then I fell in love / with a fair pretty maid / And I asked her if she'd go along with me / Some pleasure and some pastimes to see. / We're a-riding down to Portsmouth. (Riding Down to Portsmouth, Tony Willett)

Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

